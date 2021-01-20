Pegatron to invest additional $1 billion in Vietnam The complex of Pegatron would combine four components, including the $19 million Pegatron VN1 project, which was licensed in March. The investor is completing the procedures for the $148 million Pegatron VN2. The third period – the $500 million Pegatron VN3 – is expected to be implemented in 2026-2027. In addition, Pegatron plans to relocate its research and development (R&D) centre from China to Vietnam. At present, Pegatron submitted dossiers to Haiphong Economic Zones Management Authority for the project’s second phase, which will manufacture household electronic equipment, computers, communications equipment, electronic components, and circuit boards for the likes of Microsoft, Sony, Lenovo, and Apple. Thus, Pegatron would join two iPhone assemblers – Wistron Corporation and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. – in developing manufacturing facilities or building extra capacity in Vietnam. None of the three are making iPhones in Vietnam and have no imminent plans to do so. GoerTek is now making AirPods in the country while two other Apple assembly partners – Compal Electronics and Luxshare ICT – are also present in Vietnam. Along this project, according to Tuoi tre online, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is co-operating with Haiphong authorities to negotiate with and attract Universal… Read full this story

