Customers choose peach trees in Tây Hồ District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Văn Lanh HÀ NỘI — Gardeners growing peaches in Nhật Tân Village and kumquat trees in Tứ Liên Village in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District are busy preparing thousands of peach roots and kumquat pots for the Tet (Lunar New Year) market. In Nhật Tân Village these days, the laughter mixed with the enthusiastic working atmosphere of the peach farmers in the cold weather reminds us that spring is approaching. The peach roots bear small flower buds, carefully nurtured by the farmers’ skilled hands so they produce the most beautiful flowers to sell for Tết. At this time, caring for the peach trees is not as strenuous as when the leaves are plucked, but farmers still have to eat and sleep with the trees. According to Nguyễn Văn Hạnh, who owns a peach garden with more than 400 trees, when it comes to peach care, dedication to the profession is indispensable. But the most important factor is the weather. “From the moment we are preparing to pluck the leaves to the time of selling peach blossoms, we have to monitor the weather continuously. If it is too cold, it must be… Read full this story

Peach, kumquat tree growers busy ahead of Tết have 385 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.