Peach blossom bonsai grower shows the value of persistence

People come to Nhật Tân Flower Village to buy thất thốn peach blossoms bonsai grown by Lê Hàm. — Photos tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI — Over more than 30 years of growing peach blossom trees, Lê Hàm, living in Nhật Tân Flower Village, Tây Hồ District in Hà Nội, has faced many setbacks. He's living proof that failure is the mother of success as now in his late 50s, he knows all there is to know about growing thất thốn bonsai, an ancient peach blossom genre with bright red flowers, which is widely considered the king of all peach blossoms. Hàm loved tending to peach blossoms since he was small thanks to the tradition of his family. In 1989, after finishing his military service, he followed the family tradition and started to grow peach blossoms he brought from northern provinces like Bắc Giang and Lạng Sơn. He learned planting techniques by visiting peach blossom growing areas and markets and realised that thất thốn was the most beautiful type. The soft velvety petals blooming on the rough tree branches make thất thốn stand out among a forest of many types of peach blossoms, Hàm said. No one knows exactly when this type of peach blossoms appeared in Nhật Tân Village. Old people aged…

