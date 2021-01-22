HCMC Party secretary of Thu Duc City named The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,18:09 (GMT+7) Party secretary of Thu Duc City namedThe Saigon Times Nguyen Van Hieu has been elected as secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City for the 2020-2025 tenure – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC Party Committee has appointed Nguyen Van Hieu, 45, secretary of the District 5 Party Committee, as secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City for the 2020-2025 tenure. Hieu, born in the central province of Binh Dinh, was elected as an alternative member of the Party Central Committee in January 2016, the local media reported. He used to serve as secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC and the District 2 Party Committee and head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission before holding the post of secretary of the District 5 Party Committee from May 2020. On the same day, secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over a decision to assign Nguyen Manh Cuong, secretary of the Thu Duc District Party Committee, to lead the District 5 Party Committee, replacing Hieu. Share with your friends:

