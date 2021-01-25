Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) will be a strong and firm political guarantee for the development of socialism in Việt Nam and provide a new driving force for the country’s socio-economic development, said Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo. In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the Congress, he said the CPV, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh, is the genuine representative of fundamental interests of the Vietnamese people. Over the 91 years since its establishment, the CPV has led the Vietnamese people to take firm steps forwards and make historic contributions for the sake of national independence, liberation, and development and the people’s happiness. The 13th National Party Congress is a significant political event of the CPV and State of Việt Nam, the ambassador said, expecting that it will elect an unyielding and strong Party Central Committee for the new tenure that will win over the people’s wholehearted support and trust to continue leading the country’s socialism building to even greater success. According to Xiong Bo, the international community, including China, pays special attention to the CPV’s… Read full this story

Party Congress to create new development momentum for Việt Nam: Chinese ambassador have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.