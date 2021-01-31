Party chief, Prime Minister reelected for Party Central Committee new term

The 13th National Party Congress announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.Trong and Phuc are two among “special cases” introduced by the 12th Central Party Committee for re-election to the 13th Central Party Committee.Members of the 12th Politburo, the main decision-making body of the Communist Party of Vietnam, re-elected to the new Party Central Committee term included Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee and head of the Central Organizing Commission; Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; Vo Van Thuong, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Commission; Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; To Lam, Minister of Public Security; and Truong Thi Mai, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization.Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, member of the 12th Party Central Committee, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense, was elected to the new term.Giang, 61, who is too old to be re-elected as per existing regulations, was nominated as among “special cases.”As per… Read full this story

