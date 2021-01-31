Party chief, Prime Minister reelected for new Party Central Committee term

The 13th National Party Congress announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.Trong, 77, and Phuc, 66, were among “special cases” introduced by the 12th Party Central Committee for re-election to the 13th Party Central Committee though they exceed the age limit as per existing regulations.Trong became General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in 2011, and was reelected to the position in 2016.Members of the 12th Politburo, the main decision-making body of the Communist Party of Vietnam, re-elected to the new Party Central Committee term included Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee and head of the Central Organizing Commission; Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; Vo Van Thuong, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Commission; Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; To Lam, Minister of Public Security; and Truong Thi Mai, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization.Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, member of the 12th Party Central Committee, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy… Read full this story

