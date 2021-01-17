Other News Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum ends earlier than expected The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 17, 2021,14:33 (GMT+7) Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum ends earlier than expectedThe Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the closing ceremony of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum this morning – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The 15th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee wrapped up this morning, January 17, instead of tomorrow as personnel of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat were discussed and nominees for leading positions in the 13th tenure were finalized. During the plenum, the Party Central Committee passed the lists of first-time nominees and special nominees for the upcoming tenure, as well as nominees for key positions of the Party and the State. The Committee also passed reports by the Politburo on nominees for the Presidium, the Secretarial Delegation and the Commission for Verifying Eligibility of Delegates of the 13th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to commence on January 25. Wrapping up the plenum, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the plenum, which is the last of the 12th Party Central Committee, successfully completed all the contents… Read full this story

