Party Central Committee members vote on the plenum’s agenda. VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI – The 12th Party Central Committee began its 15th plenum in Hà Nội this morning, chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng. The plenum will focus discussions on personnel work proposing candidates for the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat, as well as key leading positions in the 13th tenure. The conference is also scheduled to approve a report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work in preparation for the 13th tenure and another on documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress. At this plenum, the Politburo will submit draft lists of the Presidium, the Secretarial Delegation and the Commission for Verifying Eligibility of Delegates of the 13th National Party Congress. The Party Central Committee will give opinions and approve the lists, which will then be submitted to the 13th congress for consideration and final approval. The 15th plenum is of special significance as it will discuss and make decisions on remaining preparatory work to ensure successful organization of the 13th National Party Congress. -VNS

Party Central Committee's 15th plenum convenes have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.