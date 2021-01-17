Party Central Committee approves lists of candidates for 13th tenure

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng delivers closing remarks at the Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum in Hà Nội on Sunday. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee on Sunday approved lists of candidates for key leading positions in the upcoming 13th tenure as its plenum wrapped up in Hà Nội. The 15th plenum was the last of the Party’s 12th tenure, serving as an important preparation for the 13th National Party Congress which will take place from January 25 to February 2. The lists, which include first-time nominees and re-elected candidates, were carefully discussed among the committee’s members. The re-elected candidates include some special cases that have served as members of the Politburo and the Party Central Commitee in the 12th tenure. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said it was a “serious, truly democratic” plenum which ended one and half-days earlier than planned. “Our plenum was a success; all preparations for the 13th National Party Congress have been completed as we planned,” he said. “We can now say with joy and pride that throughout the 12th tenure – despite a lot of changes, difficulties and challenges in the… Read full this story

