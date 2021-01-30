On high alert again

Citizens and authorities nationwide are on high alert after a surge of community COVID-19 cases over the last two days. Eighty-four community cases of COVID-19 were reported in the northern provinces of Quảng Ninh and Hải Dương on Thursday. Nine other cases were reported in other localities on Friday including Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh, Hải Dương and Hà Nội. Medical workers take a sample for testing SARS – COV2 virus in Uông Bí City, Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Following the outbreak, Hà Nội will test all people who have returned from Quảng Ninh Province and Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province since January 14. The city expects to complete the testing by Monday. Hà Nội People’s Committee Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh on Thursday night directed the city’s departments, agencies and People’s Committees at all levels to prepare for any COVID-19 response scenario. People bring food for isolated people inside T6 block in Times City, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết All residents at an apartment block in Hà Nội’s Times City have been told they must stay at home after one person living in the complex tested positive for COVID-19. The 54-year-old woman lives in T6 block and… Read full this story

