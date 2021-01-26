Nation Number of recovered Covid-19 patients jump by 14 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,12:12 (GMT+7) Number of recovered Covid-19 patients jump by 14The Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a hospital visitor. The Ministry of Health on January 25 announced that 14 more Covid-19 patients have made a complete recovery – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health on January 25 announced that 14 more Covid-19 patients have made a complete recovery, taking the total number of recovered cases in Vietnam to 1,425 as of now. The ministry’s national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on the same day also confirmed one fresh Covid-19 case, a 47-year-old resident of Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem District. On January 10, the patient entered Vietnam from Indonesia through the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi via Flight SQ192. She was taken to a quarantine center upon arrival. She tested positive for the coronavirus on January 24 and is now under medical treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. This latest case has brought the country’s Covid-19 tally to 1,549 to date. The number of fatalities linked to the virus remains at 35. Further, 20,890 people who had close… Read full this story

Number of recovered Covid-19 patients jump by 14 have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.