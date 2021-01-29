Nation Number of new Covid-19 community cases soars by 53 The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 29, 2021,18:38 (GMT+7) Number of new Covid-19 community cases soars by 53The Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of passengers in a car amid Covid-19 fears. The Health Ministry confirmed 53 fresh cases of Covid-19 by community transmission this afternoon, January 29 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry confirmed 53 fresh cases of Covid-19 by community transmission this afternoon, January 29, resulting in the Government chairing a second urgent meeting over the control of Covid-19 resurgence in the country. Among the 53 new cases, 47 cases were reported in Hai Duong Province, three cases in Quang Ninh Province, two cases in Hanoi, and one in Bac Ninh Province. Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that 150 locally-transmitted cases have been reported in recent days, with 130 cases in Hai Duong linked to Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co. Ltd. The Health Ministry had taken samples from those living around this company for Covid-19 testing and the results all came out negative. This indicated a high possibility that the health authority had identified the correct outbreak at the firm. Meanwhile, Quang Ninh… Read full this story
