Northern region faces continued cold weather

Border guards in Lai Châu Province burn firewood for heating. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecast has reported that the temperature in the northern region will continue to decrease deeply over the coming days. Rain and cold air hit the northern delta area on Monday with the lowest temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius and 4-7 degrees Celsius in mountain areas. Areas from Hà Tĩnh to Khánh Hòa provinces were forecast to see showers on Monday. The lowest temperature was recorded early Monday in Sa Pa, Lào Cai Province was 7 degrees Celsius and 9.2 degrees in Mẫu Sơn, Lạng Sơn Province, a slight increase from the previous day. Some other mountainous areas also experienced very low temperatures including Pha Đin (Điện Biên) with 9.4 degrees Celsius, Tam Đảo (Vĩnh Phúc) 12 degrees and Đồng Văn (Hà Giang) 7.3 degrees. The capital city to the north-central region faced temperatures of about 16 degrees Celsius. Meteorological experts have warned that snowfall is predicted to occur in the high mountain areas of Lào Cai and Lai Châu provinces in the next few days. During this intensified cold spell, cold weather is forecast to hit central provinces from Hà Tĩnh to Thừa Thiên-Huế with temperatures… Read full this story

