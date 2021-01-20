Non-bank lending an emerging solution – illustration photo Jinchang Lai, Asia Pacific financial infrastructure lead at International Finance Corporation (IFC), noted that non-deposit-taking lenders (NDTLs) should offer great potential to grow the leasing industry in Vietnam – and with an enabling environment, it can be further improved. “Personally, I know that there are private investors, both Vietnamese and foreign, who want to pour money into the leasing industry,” Lai said, adding that commercial NDTLs are currently missing from the Vietnamese market with the exception of a handful of financial leasing companies. Non-deposit-taking finance companies are non-bank lending institutions that do not issue a prospectus or take deposits from the public. Funding for these institutions generally comes from wholesale financial markets or from parent companies. According to a survey from Validus Vietnam, nearly 60 per cent of investors consider financing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as an attractive investment channel in the current challenging economic environment after the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 58.5 per cent of investors assume that fintech platforms are an attractive investment channel to finance SMEs. It is believed to become a new financial channel and will gradually replace the current financial models for such enterprises. Vu Ngan… Read full this story

