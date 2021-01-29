Nine new community cases of COVID-19 including one in Hà Nội

An pandemic control spot on Highway 37 at the section passing Lê Lợi Commune, Chí Linh City. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HÀ NỘI — There have been nine more community infections of COVID-19 in Việt Nam – including one in Hà Nội. The patient in the capital lives in Hà Bà Trưng District and had been in close contact with the Vân Đồn International Airport security worker who tested positive earlier this week. The Ministry of Health said the other new cases are one from Hải Phòng City, one from Bắc Ninh Province, two from Quảng Ninh Province, and four from Hải Dương Province. Patient 1561 from Hải Phòng and Patient 1565 from Hải Dương both live in Hải Dương and are connected to the virus hotspot in Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province. Patients 1573 and 1574 are from Quảng Ninh had also been in close contact with the airport guard. All the new cases are currently being treated and health officials are continuing to track and trace anyone who may have come into contact with the new patients. After almost two months without any locally transmitted cases, a new surge of positive patients emerged in northern Việt Nam on… Read full this story

