Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected as Party Chief

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected for a third term as the Party chief at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee this morning, January 31. This is Trong's third consecutive five-year term as the Party General Secretary. On January 30, he was re-elected as one of 200 members of the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure. Trong, 77, was among the special cases introduced for re-election to the 13th Party Central Committee as they exceed the age limit according to existing regulations. He became General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in 2011 and was re-elected to this post in 2016. At the plenum, the 13th Party Central Committee also elected members of the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

