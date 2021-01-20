HCMC Nguyen Hue Flower Street to be decorated with 120,000 flower pots By Dao Loan Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,18:30 (GMT+7) Nguyen Hue Flower Street to be decorated with 120,000 flower potsBy Dao Loan An artist’s impression of the 2021 Nguyen Hue Flower Street HCMC – During the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet), some 120,000 flower pots with over 130 different types of flowers will bedeck the Nguyen Hue Flower Street in downtown HCMC. The organizing board of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street, one of the city’s special events to celebrate Tet, has received the site and will begin decorating the street from January 25, stated Nguyen Dong Hoa, vice general director of the Saigontourist Group, at a press briefing on January 19. The preparation of decorative materials for the street is some 60% complete. Flowers had been ordered from various sources and regions, with most of them being supplied by the HCMC Greenery Parks Company. This year’s event will be quite different from the previous editions to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols. Pathways for visitors to view the flowers will be broader than usual in line with social distancing requirements. Also, those in charge of arranging the flower street and visitors must practice… Read full this story

