Newly elected Party Central Committee members announced

Nguyễn Thanh Bình, permanent deputy head of the Organisation Commission of the 12th Party Central Committee, announces the list of elected members on behalf of the Vote Counting Committee. VNA\VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – The Vote Counting Committee of the 13th National Party Congress today announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members. Nine-teen of them are women. The full list can be seen here.
