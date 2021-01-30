National Party Congress to finish earlyParty Congress to greatly influence Việt Nam’s development: Moroccan AmbassadorParty’s external relations help to fulfil Party Congress targets13th National Party Congress concludes second working dayDraft documents on Party building and national development debated at 13th Congress Nguyễn Thanh Bình, permanent deputy head of the Organisation Commission of the 12th Party Central Committee, announces the list of elected members on behalf of the Vote Counting Committee. VNA\VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – The Vote Counting Committee of the 13th National Party Congress today announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members. Nine-teen of them are women. The full list can be seen here.

Newly elected Party Central Committee members announced have 218 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.