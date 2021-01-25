New strategies essential for nation’s energy-saving goals (photo: shutterstock) Before the Family Electricity Saving Programme came into being, Viet Tri city in the northern province of in Phu Tho used a relatively large amount of electricity. Phu Tho has now mobilised 12,000 customers to participate in this programme, contributing to reducing electricity consumption and related emissions that cause environmental pollution. Resident Pham Tien Dung explained that people in his area are now more used to turning off electric devices completely when leaving a room and choose to use energy-saving equipment more often, thus limiting electricity use during peak hours. “This habit not only helps us pay less for electricity but also got the praise of the local power company,” Dung said. Changes in the perception of locals such as in Viet Tri show how much electricity consumption can be impacted by raising awareness. As energy scarcity becomes an ever-increasing issue in Vietnam, the country is eager to further promote energy efficiency among locals and businesses. Vietnam saved about 16 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) or 103.7 billion kWh of electricity in the 2006-2015 period, thanks to the implementation of the National Energy Efficiency Programme (VNEEP). The programme was reapproved… Read full this story

