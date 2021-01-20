New PlayStation hits market ready for battle with latest Xbox

An employee prepares the new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for a customer on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020.(CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) With pre-orders pointing to a record launch, market leader Sony is counting on big-ticket exclusive games like “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” to keep the edge over its US challenger. With coronavirus cases rising in many countries, launch events are off the table, and crowds of eager customers out of the question. While the new Xbox hit shelves worldwide on Tuesday, the PS5 is available from Thursday in Australia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, North America and South Korea, but gamers elsewhere will have to wait until November 19. In Sydney, just a handful of customers were collecting their pre-ordered consoles on Thursday morning. “It’s Covid, so I guess not many people want to rush to a launch,” said Theo Pasialis as he collected his PlayStation. Jonathan De Botton, one customer, said the atmosphere was a world away from the PS4 launch, when lines of customers stretched into a shopping mall food court. Today was “completely different,” he told AFP. “It was a midnight launch… It was a… Read full this story

