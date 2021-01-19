New national team jerseys unveiled

Việt Nam football team players pose with new jersey designs in 2021. Photo courtesy of VFF Football HÀ NỘI – The Thailand-based Grand Sport Group and the Việt Nam Football Federation on Monday introduced the new jerseys for the national football team in Hà Nội. There are two uniforms, one red and one white for competitions and green for goalkeepers, with light blue for other activities, for teams including the men’s and women’s national squads. This year the VFF’s long-term partner will also provide jerseys for junior sides from U16 to U23. Grand Sport uses modern technology in producing light, breathable and sweat-absorbent jerseys to aid players in training and competing. Speaking at the ceremony, VFF General Secretary Lê Hoài Anh said Grand Sport’s sponsorship since 2015 has played a big role in the national teams’ performance. He believed the new uniform would help players be more comfortable and confident ahead of important competitions in 2021. Grand Sport representative Trần Thành Trung said the group hopes Vietnamese teams perform well in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, AFF Cup and the SEA Games. — VNS

