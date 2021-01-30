The conference “Law on Enterprises 2020 and Law on Investment 2020: What should businesses do?” was organised on December 18 At the conference titled “Law on Enterprises 2020 and Law on Investment 2020: What should businesses do?” held December 18, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hoang Quang Phong said that as COVID-19 has kept hampering the local economy, the National Assembly approved the Law on Investment 2020 and Law on Enterprises 2020 that will take effect from January 5, 2021. “The act is meaningful to businesses in Vietnam because the overlapping content s between the previous iterations of the Law on Investment and the Law on Enterprises have been holding them up,” said Phong. “The adjustment aims to solve many of their problems.” The Law on Investment 2020, in particular, added plenty of new conditional business lines such as water supply. Moreover, the law also supplemented the list of prohibited business sectors like firework business, loan shark business, among others. The Law on Enterprises 2020 also added the regulation that allows offering stocks and bonds to less than 100 investors, including professional and unprofessional securities investors. Moreover, the law does not allow to put stocks and bonds on trade on mass… Read full this story

New investment and enterprise laws to boost business from next year have 246 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.