Nation New Covid-19 variants cannot neutralize Vietnam's vaccines: expert The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,17:09 (GMT+7) New Covid-19 variants cannot neutralize Vietnam's vaccines: expert Medical workers provide information about Covivac and the human trial process for volunteers. New Covid-19 variants are confirmed to be unable to neutralize Vietnam's vaccines – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – New variants of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom and South Africa cannot neutralize locally-produced Covid-19 vaccines as they contain mutations in only some gene segments, according to Professor Dr Dang Duc Anh, head of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. On January 21, the Ministry of Health kick-started the human trial process of Vietnam's second Covid-19 vaccine, Covivac, produced by the Khanh Hoa-based Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), the local media reported. At the ceremony to kick-start the trial process, Anh said common symptoms after the vaccination comprise pain, erythema and swelling where the person has been injected. IVAC has bought insurance for volunteers participating in the trial. The new Covid-19 variants will also not affect Covivac's efficacy, Anh noted, adding that they will also not affect the vaccines of other countries. That is why global vaccine producers are continuing their work.

