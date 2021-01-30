New community cases announced as Astra Zeneca vaccine approved

Việt Nam’s first Nano Covax vaccine injection was given to volunteers on December 17 last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Thirty four new community COVID-19 infections have been recorded in northern Việt Nam, the Ministry of Healthy confirmed Saturday morning. Two of them are from Quảng Ninh Province and the remaining 32 from Hải Dương Province. The announcement was made as the Ministry of Heath revealed details of a new vaccine that will soon be available nationwide. Speaking at the 13th Party Congress on Friday, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said the Ministry has approved the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. This is the first inoculation licensed for distribution in Việt Nam. Astra Zeneca has committed to provide 30 million doses, which should be available over the next two months. Meanwhile clinical trials are still taking place for two vaccines developed in Việt Nam, Nano Covax and Covivax. — VNS

