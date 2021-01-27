Netherlands and Vietnam promotes sustainable business for Mekong Delta

The Netherlands-Vietnam Sustainable Business Event for the Mekong Delta reaffirms the solid cooperation and friendship between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Vietnam A Letter of Intent on the Establishment of the Netherlands-Vietnam Business Platform for the Mekong Delta between the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality together with the joint Top Sector Water, Logistics, Agro Food, Horticulture & Starting Materials (Top Sector) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (VCCI) branch in Can Tho city (VCCI Can Tho), was signed at the event. The platform is established to not only stimulate business development in the Mekong Delta with a focus on sustainable water management, agro-water technology, and logistics but also identify business opportunities through a public-private partnership approach by 2030. Effective partnership and comprehensive integrated plans are, however, not sufficient without financing. Mobilisation of alternative financial resources – from the private sector, rather than just solely from the government, has to be prioritised. Business is the leading force for the development of the Mekong Delta. Another highlight of the event was the Sustainable Citrus Chain Empowering and Developing Smallholders in the Mekong Delta (SUCCEEDS). With $2 million invested from the Dutch government and another $2 million… Read full this story

