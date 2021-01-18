Infrastructure Nearly VND6.8 trillion proposed for five roads leading to Long Thanh airport The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,14:49 (GMT+7) Nearly VND6.8 trillion proposed for five roads leading to Long Thanh airportThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of the Long Thanh International Airport project. The Dong Nai Department of Transport has proposed building and expanding five roads leading to the airport – PHOTO: AIRPORTS CORPORATION OF VIETNAM HCMC – The Dong Nai Department of Transport has proposed the municipal government invest nearly VND6.8 trillion in building and expanding five roads connecting cities and districts of the province to the Long Thanh International Airport project. The 53-kilometer road 770B from Dinh Quan District to Long Thanh District, where the big-ticket airport project is being executed, will require VND2.6 trillion. The road was designed to have four lanes, news site Vnexpress reported. Besides connecting with the airport, the road will help transport cargo from the Xuan Que-Song Nhan and Bau Can-Tan Hiep industrial parks to the Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water seaport in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Meanwhile, provincial road 771 stretching from National Highway 1 to provincial road 769 with a length of 51 kilometers was proposed to receive an investment of VND1.7 trillion. It… Read full this story

Nearly VND6.8 trillion proposed for five roads leading to Long Thanh airport have 325 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.