Nearly VND30 trillion needed to upgrade 11 roads connecting Long An to HCMC

A view of the axis roads in Tan An City of Long An Province. Nearly VND30 trillion is needed to upgrade 11 roads connecting Long An and HCMC – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Mekong Delta province of Long An will expand 11 roads connecting to HCMC at an estimated cost of nearly VND30 trillion, or roughly US$1.25 billion.

The province will start work on these projects, which are expected to be completed by 2025, this quarter, news site VnExpress cited Nguyen Hoai Trung, deputy director of the Long An Department of Transport, as saying.

The projects include the 6.2-kilometer Luong Hoa-Binh Chanh Road, which starts at the bank of the Vam Co Dong River in Long An's Ben Luc District and ends at the boundary of HCMC.

A 12.8-kilometer road from Huu Thanh Commune of Duc Hoa District to Tan Buu Commune of Ben Luc District will also be upgraded. The road consists of six lanes for motor vehicles and four mixed lanes, which are 102…

