National Party Congress will guarantee present and future of Việt Nam: Cuban journalist

Alberto Salazar, a resident reporter of the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina in Việt Nam HÀ NỘI — The 13th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from January 25 to February 2, is attracting attention both in Việt Nam and around the world, as it will mark an important milestone in setting out orientations for the country's reforms, integration and development in the future. Alberto Salazar, a resident reporter of the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina in Việt Nam, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the 13th National Party Congress would have a direct impact on not only the macro-economy and society but also on each individual. He recognised that this topic is part of people's daily conversations. They are greatly interested in the 13th National Party Congress, as they know that decisions made will directly affect their lives. Having worked in the Southeast Asian country for three and a half years,…

