Party Congress to greatly influence Việt Nam’s development: Moroccan AmbassadorParty’s external relations help to fulfil Party Congress targets13th National Party Congress concludes second working dayDraft documents on Party building and national development debated at 13th CongressViệt Nam aims to become a socialist-oriented developed nation by mid-21st century General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right), and Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc cast their votes to elect members for the 13th Party Central Commitee. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam will close on Monday instead of Tuesday as originally scheduled. The decision was made today after the adjusted working agenda of the congress was approved by delegates. In the morning session, Phạm Minh Chính, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC’s Organisation Commission, on behalf of the Presidium, read a report on the outcomes of discussions by delegates on the 12th tenure PCC’s report on personnel work for the 13th tenure. The Congress also elected a Vote Counting Committee. The Congress voted to approve the list of self-nominated and nominated candidates as well as cases asking to withdraw. It also endorsed the list of candidates to the 13th Party Congress, both official and… Read full this story

National Party Congress to finish early have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.