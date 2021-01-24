National flags, President Ho Chi Minh’s portraits handed over to fishermen

Fishermen receive national flags and President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait Speaking at the event, Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial Border Guard Command Col. Le Van Anh said the activity is part of the program “For the sea and island sovereignty of the Fatherland” to encourage residents in border areas and fishermen to firmly safeguard border sovereignty and security, make achievements in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress. On the occasion, local youth unions and border guards launched the program “Let’s clean up the sea” to collect garbage in Cho hamlet in Trung Binh commune and Tran De town in Tran De district. Source: VNA
