National Congress to shape nation’s fortunes

The capital of Hanoi has been draped in red and yellow to welcome delegates to the upcoming Party Congress, Photo: Duc Thanh As a key political event for the Party, the state, and the people of Vietnam held every five years, the National Party Congress sets critical milestones in Party-building and nation building processes. The 13th edition will be convened between January 25 and February 2 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi. The preparatory session is scheduled to take place on January 25, and the opening ceremony will begin the following morning. The Congress will discuss and adopt the Political Report, which is the event's keynote document; the wrap-up report of the 10-year Socioeconomic Development Strategy for 2011-2020 and building of the follow-up strategy for 2021-2030; the assessment report of the 5-year Socioeconomic Development Plan for 2016-2020 and orientations and mandates for the next 5-year plan for 2021-2025; the wrap-up report of Party-building work and implementation of the 12th National Party Congress's Statute; the review report of the 12th National Party Congress' Central Committee; and also the election of the 13th National Party Congress' Central Committee (2021-2026 tenure) – the highest leadership apparatus of the Party in between two

