National Academy of Music lecturer to celebrate 20-year career with show

Singer Lê Anh Dũng seen at a press conference about his coming show and fourth CD album in Hà Nội on Wednesday. HÀ NỘI Winner of Việt Nam’s most prestigious singing contest Sao Mai Điểm Hẹn (Morning Star – Rendezvous) in 2007 Lê Anh Dũng has scheduled a show for March to celebrate his 20-year career. Entitled Một Tình Yêu (The Only Love), the show is more than a celebration. It is to reconfirm his choice to ‘devote’ his voice to love ballads. “Although I won the contest’s Chamber Music category and have built up my reputation mostly with this music genre, singing pop ballads, especially love ballads, is always my desire. “People say that I was quite reckless to organise my show in the current situation when everything has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Anyway, like its name, it also proves my love for this kind of music,” the singer, who is a lecturer in the Vocal Department at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, said at a press conference on Wednesday in Hà Nội about the event. Siner Dũng said he has built his reputation mostly with chamber music but singing pop ballads, especially love ballads, is always his desire. Together with… Read full this story

