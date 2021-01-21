Nặm Đăm community-based cultural village in Quản Bạ ​​District, Hà Giang province. Photo tapchikientruc.com.vn Lâm Giang Nặm Đăm community-based cultural village in Quản Bạ ​​District, Hà Giang Province is a fairly untouched spot and has only been developed for tourism in the last few years to take advantage of its beautiful natural landscape and the traditional cultural features of the ethnic Dao people. The village is located on top of a mountain and covered with pristine forests and picturesque terraced fields. The people there known for their rich cultural characteristics like traditional clothes, festivals, brocade weaving, cuisines, herbal baths, and rammed earth houses. It is about 45km from Hà Giang City and 8km from Quản Bạ ​​Heaven Gate. In Nặm Đăm, the friendly smiles of local people abound. They often invite strangers into their homes and let them learn about their culture. These small things make for an interesting village. Community-based tourism in Nặm Đăm involves eating with the hosts, sleeping in the same house as them, participating in traditional cultural activities and experiencing their daily work. Hanoian Nguyễn Hoàng Anh Minh spent a week in this village of the Dao after she graduated from university. Every day, she went to the fields with the locals and… Read full this story

Nặm Đăm, a highlight of Hà Giang tourism have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.