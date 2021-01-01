My wishes in 2021

Hi…welcome 2021! Come on in! Would you like a nice cup of tea? I do hope you can stick around for a while; got some stuff I’d like to discuss with you. It’s mostly to do with this brand-new year; but above all, my wishes – well…more accurately; what I’d like to see happen during your presence. Since you’re a newbie, 2021, you might not have heard about that rotten, disgusting, big meanie of a 2020, the world has just experienced. It was a total downer featuring a world sized plague locking everyone up at home, a deranged U.S. president claiming everyone robbed him and a global economic meltdown that made 10 people richer than all the rest of us; probably the only thing missing was a humongous earthquake or two. I think you’ll be a very nice year; I can tell – I’m good at judging character. While it looks like we’ll get some vaccines to deal with that horrible green virus with the punk hairstyle, could you speed it up a little bit? I’m getting restless from not being able to travel anywhere. While we’re on that subject, could you also find us some new competent leaders that… Read full this story

