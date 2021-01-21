Over the past time, the Security Protection Command under the MPS and the President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Protection Command have stood united, overcome all difficulties and coordinated closely with each other to safeguard the area of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, Ba Dinh Square, and Monument to Heroic Martyrs. The two forces also joined efforts in ensuring safety and security for high-ranking delegations and people visiting the historical site in accordance with the COVID-19prevention regulations. Deputy Minister Le Tan To speaks at the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister Le Tan Toi praised the achievements and efforts made by the two forces over the past time. On the occasion of the New Year 2021 and the upcoming Lunar New Year festival, Deputy Minister Le Tan Toi extends New Year greetings and presents gifts to the President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Protection Command. The Deputy Minister emphasized that, in the coming time, various major political events of the country, including the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, will take place. Therefore, the two commands should support each other to ensure security and order in the area as well… Read full this story

MPS and MoD tighten cooperation in protecting President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum area have 332 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.