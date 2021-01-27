More than 4,000 runners to race in Việt Nam Trail Marathon

The Việt Nam Trail Marathon this year will begin on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the organiser Marathon HÀ NỘI — Almost 4,300 Việt Nam-based runners from 41 nations will race from 5km to 70km on trails through the orchards and tea fields of Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province at the Việt Nam Trail Marathon (VTM) on Saturday. During the event, Việt Nam’s top homegrown talent will compete with expat runners and celebrities. The VTM was founded in 2019 and in its first edition, the race welcomed nearly 2,000 runners from 39 nations. This year, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of runners at the event is up by almost 40 per cent compared to 2020. The race is well-known for the natural beauty of the course and friendly and hospitable locals. The route will take runners through blossom orchards, stunning trails, past remote villages and will eventually finish at the Đồi Chè Trái Tim (Heart Tea Hill), offering an opportunity to discover the majestic trails of Mộc Châu. Like other races by the organiser Topas, each long-distance (21km-70km) entry includes a donation to charity. Almost US$30,134 will be divided between local projects around Mộc Châu, the work… Read full this story

