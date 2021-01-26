More Tet gifts to needy people in Thua Thien Hue and Nam Dinh provinces

Local people in Huong Van ward of Huong Tra district, Thua Thien-Hue province receiving gifts The PAN and Thien Tam Fund presented 450 gift packages to needy locals who are severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent floods in the communes of Phong Chuong, Phong Hoa as well as the wards of Huong Van, Huong Xuan, Tu Ha, and Huong Tho commune of Huong Tra town, Thua Thien Hue province. Also, the organizer gave 36 Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in Dong Son commune, Nam Truc district, Nam Dinh province. The meaningful activities helped poor households enjoy a happier and cozier Tet and upheld the national spirit of sharing difficulties with the poor. Translated by Song Anh

