More business leaders embrace digital technologies

Many business executives in Viet Nam already have plans to adopt more digital technologies and tools. — Photo Courtesy TM Insight HCM CITY — Some 98 per cent of business executives in Việt Nam already have plans to adopt more digital technologies and tools, a study has found. ‘Supply Chain Digitisation: A Shift from Driving Efficiency to Building Resilience’, done by TM Insight, an Asia Pacific consulting company, found that digitisation of supply chains has emerged as one of the key priorities to not only achieve operational efficiencies and meet rising demand, but also to future-proof businesses. Vietnamese businesses that had not adopted any form of digitisation in their supply chains prior to COVID-19 were now considering options to improve productivity and also cope with the upswing in consumer demand and reduced manpower due to distancing measures. More than 82 per cent of business leaders in Southeast Asia were planning to adopt more forms of digitisation in their supply chains. This was to enable them to better overcome challenges and changing consumer trends brought also by other significant events in 2020. They also acknowledged the impact digitisation could have on the long-term resilience of their supply chains. James Christopher, president, TM Insight Asia, said the insights confirm the increasing importance of an agile and digitally equipped supply chain to weather unprecedented crises. “Supply chains in Southeast Asia are critical to the movement of goods globally and the industry landscape has… Read full this story

