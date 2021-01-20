More blood collected for patient treatment

Cadets of Army Officers Training School No.1 donating their blood Themed “Regular blood donation for a healthier world,” the event is expected to collect 1,500 units of blood for patient treatment at hospitals. Donors can donate blood at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion or at any of the following blood donation locations: No.26 Luong Ngoc Quyen in Hoan Kiem district, No.132 Quan Nhan in Thanh Xuan district, and No.122 Lang street of Dong Da district. On June 8, more than 800 youths from the Army Officers Training School No.1 donated 613 units of blood during its second blood donation drive in 2020. This was the 21st time that the school has cooperated with Military Hospital 103 to host voluntary blood donation drives, attracting the participation of 150,000 troops. In the first drive of this year, the program drew the participation of more than 1,100 troops, collecting 872 units of blood. Translated by Song Anh

