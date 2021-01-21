A product of the Tết campaign launched by Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam. — Photo Courtesy Mondelez Vietnam HCM CITY — The snack company Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam recently kicked off the Tết (Lunar New Year) season 2021 campaign, bringing new products to the market. With the iconic message of “See Kinh Đô, Feel Tết”, the campaign aims to brighten up this Tết season and make it a happier year for everyone after the hardship of 2020, Mondelez Kinh Đô said. The campaign includes all of the company’s family brands including Cosy, Solite and AFC, together with big international names LU, Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, promising to bring Vietnamese consumers both traditional and modern flavours. The company said the campaign’s idea is attributed to Mondelez Kinh Đô’s most iconic Tết symbols: the crown, and yellow and red colors. Leaving the hardship of the previous year behind, Mondelez Kinh Đô wants its consumers to not only see the arrival of Tết but feel its spirit, a time for people to come together, revel in loved one’s company, and be prosperous and healthy. “This Tết holiday will be a rather different one for all of us. Now more than ever, our priority is to elevate the festive cheer among our consumers by bringing back the true spirit of Tết to… Read full this story

Mondelez Kinh Đô launches Tết campaign have 358 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.