Around the Country Momentous photos 2020 The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 3, 2021,11:08 (GMT+7) Momentous photos 2020The Saigon Times Taken on March 27, 2020, this photo shows healthcare workers at a military academy of the 7th Military Zone. The academy had been turned into a stop-gap Covid-19 quarantine facility for returning Vietnamese from abroad before they could go home after the compulsory quarantine time. In the photo, the health workers are being disinfected before they can do their job – PHOTOS: TRUONG THANH TUNG As the Weekly is going to celebrate its 30th anniversary in October 2021, we take this chance afforded by the New Year issue to look back and find out that 2020 is one of the most eventful years in the past three decades of our history. Needless to say, Covid-19 towers over all other terrible incidents in 2020—it has been dubbed “the most devastating pandemic over the past century.” But there were seminal influences as well: natural calamities, climate change, economic slumps, crimes and the like. Yet some of them were offset by compassion, empathy and humanity. It is in misfortune that Vietnamese have exposed commiseration to their compatriots. The following momentous photos, all taken by our contributing photoreporter Truong… Read full this story

