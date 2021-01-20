MobiFone co-operates with Ha Giang through digital transformation

The signing ceremony. — Photo courtesy of MobiFone The Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism, Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (MobiFone) and the northwest mountainous province of Ha Giang’s People’s Committee signed a co-operation agreement on Wednesday to develop provincial tourism through digital transformation and smart travel. The agreement was signed between the three sides to co-operate, build and support the implementation of digital transformation solutions for the provincial tourism industry. According to the agreement, the provincial People’s Committee will provide data and content on destinations, landscapes, culture and cuisine of the locality to integrate on the platform of tourism application and support the others in connecting with organisations and enterprises involved in tourism through digital transformation. In the opposite direction, the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism and MobiFone will help the province guide the use of smart travel systems and applications and at the same time support communication, promotion for events, tourism products and tourist information of the province to domestic and foreign tourists. MobiFone’s Smart Travel is a comprehensive solution set for tourists, tourism businesses and travel managers and planners. — VNS 0

