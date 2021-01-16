MND and MST review collaboration

The event was co-chaired by Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Be Xuan Truong. The two ministries sign the coordination deal for the 2021-2025 period At the event, delegates were briefed on the collaboration results by representatives of the Department of Military Science under the MND and Department of High Technology under the MST. Reportedly, the two ministries have directed their relevant agencies to comprehensively implement their collaboration. The scientific and technological studies have contributed to modernizing weapons, developing Vietnamese military arts, and meeting the requirements of training and combat readiness in the current context. Numerous research programs have been successfully applied to contribute to socio-economic development and military modernization, revealed the report. Delegates to the event made proposals to overcome shortcomings of the collaboration over the past time and develop it in the time to come. The two organs agreed to continue implementing senior levels’ master plans on developing science and technologies with new forms and a larger scale. At the conference, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat presented the “For the Development of Science and Technology” medal to Sr. Lt. Gen. Be Xuan Truong. Also, the two… Read full this story

