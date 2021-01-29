“Millions of meals” supports flood-hit children in central region

Presenting gifts to children in Nui Thanh and Tien Phuoc districts in Quang Nam and Danang In October 2020, a collection of floods and natural disasters ravaged Central Vietnam and affected children at SOS Vinh, Dong Hoi, Hue, Danang, putting at risk vulnerable communities across four provinces from Nghe An to Quang Nam. PepsiCo’s “Millions of meals” programme targeted these vulnerable communities. In partnership with SOS Vietnam, the programme supported the distribution of meals for residents of SOS centres and Youth Dormitories SOS Dong Hoi and Hue. Children from 700 households were aided by this programme, supporting families in several provinces and cities like Danang, Quang Nam, and Nghe An. The programme lifted the sprits of these communities in anticipation of the Lunar New Year and sought to improve the living standards of people who experienced losses due to natural disasters in affected localities. The distribution of meals took place from January 18 to 23. Each family received 100 meals, totaling over 93,000 ready-to-eat meals. The meals included rice bags, dried pork, canned fish, oil cans, sugar, salt, and boxes of instant noodles. The programme lifted the sprits of these communities in anticipation of the Lunar New Year and sought… Read full this story

