Sustainable Mekong Delta Barramundi with Đà Lạt vegetables, basil, heirloom tomatoes, and white wine with Executive Chef Rene Oskam from JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi Ingredients: for 2 people Barramundi fillets 160 gr (2) Heirloom baby carrots 4 pcs Baby parsnip 4 pcs Baby squash 4 pcs Basil 12 leaves Heirloom cherry tomatoes 18 pcs Lemon 1 pc Chopped garlic 1 clove Dry white wine Thyme Sea salt Fresh black pepper Cold butter in cubes Extra virgin olive oil Method: Blanch vegetables in boiling salted water until just cooked but still "al dente". Score the fish's skin and season it with salt and pepper, then place some basil leaves on the fish. Heat a non-stick pan, add olive oil and cook the barramundi until it is 70% done. Remove the fish from the pan and add chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, butter, and white wine. Add the barramundi and basil and season, and turn off the heat to let the fish slowly cook itself without any sauce on the skin. Caramelise the vegetables in a pan with olive oil and thyme, season with salt and pepper.

