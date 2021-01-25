Medical preparations for National Party Congress inspected

The “standing command room” of the health ministry at the National Convention Centre, Hà Nội, where the 13th National Party Congress is underway. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn early Monday inspected the medical preparedness at the National Convention Centre where the 13th National Party Congress is being held, before the first preparatory session got underway. Sơn has also witnessed the inauguration of the Intensive Care Unit room, run by Bạch Mai Hospital, and noted that all preparations appear to be “proper and complying with guidelines.” The hospital has outfitted the ICU room with artificial heart-lung machine to use in critical cases, on-site and portable ventilators, digital X-ray machines, and made sure that all standby medical rooms are connected to the TeleHealth system for prompt and timely diagnosis and consultation. Other than ICU Bạch Mai, Hữu Nghị (Friendship), medical isolation faculty from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (the premiere hospital for COVID-19 treatment in the northern region), and Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control, are all involved in the efforts to serve medical needs of the delegates. Sơn said every morning, he will have a meeting with the medical personnel and he… Read full this story

