Mastercard rolls out inclusive report on women entrepreneurs in COVID-19 times According to Mastercard, Women across the world have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – a staggering 87 per cent of women business owners say they have been adversely affected. Overrepresentation in sectors hardest hit by the economic downturn (such as tourism, retail, and food and beverage), the pronounced digital gender gap in an increasingly virtual world, and the mounting pressures of childcare responsibilities are only a few factors that have left women particularly vulnerable, particularly in economies such as Vietnam, South Korea, and Thailand. In tackling this stark disparity and unlocking the fullest potential of women in business, the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020 report findings make a compelling case for building on targeted gender-specific policy best practices internationally. Through a unique methodology – drawing on publicly available data from leading international organisations such as the OECD and International Labour Organization – MIWE 2020 includes a global ranking on the advancement of women in business in pre-pandemic conditions across 58 economies (including 15 in the Asia-Pacific region), representing almost 80 per cent of the female labour force. Top 10 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE)… Read full this story

