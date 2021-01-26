Market finishes lower as investors abandon bank stocks

Masan High-Tech Materials’ mineral processing plant at Núi Pháo Mine, Thái Nguyên Province. Photo masangroup.com HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market fell on Monday as banking, securities, oil and gas stocks faced selling pressure. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) reversed course after a morning increase. The index slightly decreased by 0.06 per cent to end Monday at 1,166.05 points. The benchmark fell 2.3 per cent last week. Overall the market recorded 236 stocks climbing, of which 41 hit the intra-day limit growth of 7 per cent, while 219 fell. Another 40 closed flat. On the southern bourse, more than 707.2 million stocks were traded during the session, worth nearly VNĐ15.8 trillion. The large-cap stock basket also ended lower with sixteen stocks falling, while only eleven rose. The VN30-Index finished the day at 1,154.7 points, down 0.16 per cent. The market gained in production, construction and real estate stocks while witnessing the selling pressure from banking, securities and oil and gas sectors. FLC Faros Construction Joint Stock Company (ROS) still posted good performance with an increase of 6.78 per cent to VNĐ4,570. Other stocks had a positive effect on the VN-Index such as Masan Group Corporation (MSN), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), Hòa Phát Group Joint Stock… Read full this story

