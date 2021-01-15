Market ends mixed, VN-Index recovers from morning loss

Customers perform transactions at a VPBank transaction office. — Photo VPBank The benchmark edged higher on Thursday on the back of banking and real estate stocks, recovering from the morning session loss, while the HXN-Index ended lower. The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange increased by 0.11 per cent after a decline in the morning trading session. The index ended an eight-day rally on Wednesday, sliding away from a historic level of 1,204 points. At the end of the trading day, 258 stocks rose with 37 hitting the intra-day limit growth of 7 per cent, while 173 declined. Sectors witnessing gains included finance and insurance, construction and real estate, production, IT and retail. On the southern bourse, more than 779 million shares were traded, worth nearly VND17.1 trillion. “Cash inflows increased. The market breadth returned to a positive status while liquidity was not so different from the previous session. In our view, the VN-Index maybe witness the balance of demand and supply in the last day’s trading,” BIDV Securities Co wrote in a daily report. The VN30-Index posted an increase of 0.38 per cent to end the day at 1,168.99 points. In the large-cap basket, fourteen stocks climbed,… Read full this story

